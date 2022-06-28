Bekkaboo10 - Jan 18, 2022

These shorts are amazing! They are so light fit and breathable, and incredibly comfortable. They are perfect for working out and getting on the treadmill for a run during the winter months. I can't wait to wear them outside this summer. I love the way they look on me, and the feel of the material. I told my husband not to get too upset with me because I will be purchasing more of the same shorts for myself. That's how great they are!!