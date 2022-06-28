Hopp til hovedinnhold
      Nike AeroSwift

      Løpeshorts til dame

      kr 829

      Høyt rangert
      Svart/Hvit
      Vivid Purple/Bright Crimson

      Innovativ teknologi kombinert med lette materialer for å hjelpe deg med å oppnå ditt beste resultat til nå. Nike AeroSwift-shortsen handler om tempo, med en myk følelse og smal passform som gjør at du kan bevege deg fritt.

      • Vist farge: Svart/Hvit
      • Stil: CZ9398-010

      Størrelse og passform

      • Modellen har på seg størrelse S og er 174 cm høy
      • Smal passform for en skreddersydd følelse

      Anmeldelser (52)

      4.4 Stjerner

      • My FAVS

        LeslieD967332028 - Jun 29, 2022

        These are by far my favorite shorts ever. The most comfortable, light weight, movable - made for workouts but comfortable enough for everyday. I want them in every color.

      • love these shorts

        b89ee151-1a79-453f-ab19-1dc5067ccb08 - Apr 17, 2022

        I am a very small woman; therefore, the xs was still just a tad big, but still wearable. I love them still. Vey flattering.

      • I've never worn such comfortable shorts before!

        Bekkaboo10 - Jan 18, 2022

        These shorts are amazing! They are so light fit and breathable, and incredibly comfortable. They are perfect for working out and getting on the treadmill for a run during the winter months. I can't wait to wear them outside this summer. I love the way they look on me, and the feel of the material. I told my husband not to get too upset with me because I will be purchasing more of the same shorts for myself. That's how great they are!!

        Produktet er mottatt gratis, eller vurderes som en premie/gave.
        #productsprovidedbynike