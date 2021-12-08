Med Nike AeroSwift-shortsen er du klar for løpet.Den er lett og pustende og har en praktisk lomme til småting. Dette produktet er laget av minst 75 % resirkulert polyester.
Fri standardfrakt med Nike-medlemskapet ditt. Finn ut mer.
4.1 Stjerner
E A. - Dec 08, 2021
Good fit, light weight and well cut. A bit expensive but glad I bought them
Working Mama - Dec 03, 2021
Was nice to have the open vent for running but the cut of the short was even smaller than expected. Reasonable quality, not the best, not the worst. Good for travel exercise.
MotherHen - Nov 20, 2021
I tried the mens Aerofit 2 short. I was really impressed with the materials, they had a comfortable waist band. The fit was not best. I do have large thighs and the fabric simply spread and had very little coverage. I would not suggest if you have large thighs.