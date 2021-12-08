Hopp til hovedinnhold
      Bærekraftige materialer

      Nike AeroSwift

      Løpeshorts til herre (5 cm)

      Light Crimson/Ghost Green
      Oransje/Ghost Green
      Svart/Hvit

      Med Nike AeroSwift-shortsen er du klar for løpet.Den er lett og pustende og har en praktisk lomme til småting. Dette produktet er laget av minst 75 % resirkulert polyester.

      • Vist farge: Svart/Hvit
      • Stil: CJ7837-010

      Størrelse og passform

      • Modellen har på seg størrelse M og er 191 cm høy
      • Avslappet komfort med standard passform
      • Innerbenslengde: 6 cm (størrelse M)

      Hvordan dette ble laget

      • Den resirkulerte polyesteren som brukes i Nike-produkter, begynner som resirkulerte plastflasker, som renses, strimles i flak og konverteres til pellets. Deretter spinnes pelletsene til nytt høykvalitetsgarn som brukes i produktene våre. Dermed får vi kvalitetsprodukter med lavere miljøpåvirkning.
      • I tillegg til å redusere svinn og avfall, reduserer resirkulert polyester karbonutslippene med opptil 30 % sammenlignet med ny polyester. Nike redder gjennomsnittlig 1 milliard plastflasker årlig fra deponier og vassdrag.
      • Finn ut mer om vår Move to Zero-reise mot null karbon og null avfall, inkludert hvordan vi jobber med å designe produkter med bærekraft i tankene og bidrar til å beskyttefremtiden der vi bor og spiller.

      Anmeldelser (30)

      4.1 Stjerner

      • Not cheap but good shorts

        E A. - Dec 08, 2021

        Good fit, light weight and well cut. A bit expensive but glad I bought them

      • Small shorts even smaller than expected

        Working Mama - Dec 03, 2021

        Was nice to have the open vent for running but the cut of the short was even smaller than expected. Reasonable quality, not the best, not the worst. Good for travel exercise.

      • Nice short, needs more

        MotherHen - Nov 20, 2021

        I tried the mens Aerofit 2 short. I was really impressed with the materials, they had a comfortable waist band. The fit was not best. I do have large thighs and the fabric simply spread and had very little coverage. I would not suggest if you have large thighs.

