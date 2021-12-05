Hopp til hovedinnhold
      Bærekraftige materialer

      Nike AeroBill Tailwind

      Løpecaps

      Hvit
      Svart

      Oppgrader stilen din for varme dager med Nike AeroBill Tailwind-capsen.Laserskårne perforeringer skaper optimalisert, strategisk pusteevne foran og på siden, mens svettetransporterende komfort holder deg tørr på løpeturen.Dette produktet er laget av minst 50 % resirkulert polyester.

      • Vist farge: Hvit
      • Stil: BV2204-100

      Størrelse og passform

      • Avslappet komfort med standard passform

      Hvordan dette ble laget

      • Den resirkulerte polyesteren som brukes i Nike-produkter, begynner som resirkulerte plastflasker, som renses, strimles i flak og konverteres til pellets. Deretter spinnes pelletsene til nytt høykvalitetsgarn som brukes i produktene våre. Dermed får vi kvalitetsprodukter med lavere miljøpåvirkning.
      • I tillegg til å redusere svinn og avfall, reduserer resirkulert polyester karbonutslippene med opptil 30 % sammenlignet med ny polyester. Nike redder gjennomsnittlig 1 milliard plastflasker årlig fra deponier og vassdrag.
      • Finn ut mer om vår Move to Zero-reise mot null karbon og null avfall, inkludert hvordan vi jobber med å designe produkter med bærekraft i tankene og bidrar til å beskyttefremtiden der vi bor og spiller.

      • Not as good as previous cap

        B A. - Dec 05, 2021

        I ordered this cap in white as I already own one which is great. It serves many purposes when i go running, to shield my head from the cold and allows me to be seen in dark winter months and keep my head cool in the summer months whilst shielding my head from the sun. Its a great cap but the the latest one is not as good as the older version. the Velcro strap should be the same colour as the cap. not black. the the older one had better material inside for wicking sweat away, Looks like Nike are cutting costs in production but still selling at the same premium price.

      • Not enough hook where needed.

        asiln28 - Sep 24, 2021

        The hat is lightweight, which is great for running in hot weather. My issue with the hat (and I purchased one in white and one in yellow) is that there is not enough velcro on the back to create a snug fit! I got the hats specifically because they were the velcro adjusting type, which usually makes getting the correct fit very quick and easy. However, even though the band pulls through far enough, there is too much "hook" and not enough "loop."

      • Fits nice and looks awesome!

        L A. - Sep 19, 2021

        Perfect running cap! This was a great addition to my collection of running hats!