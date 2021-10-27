Hopp til hovedinnhold
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV

      Treningshettejakke til herre

      kr 947
      kr 1 449
      34 % rabatt

      Dark Smoke Grey/Svart/Svart
      Khaki/Svart/Total Orange

      Hold deg varm på treningsøkter i kulden med denne myke fleecehettejakken konstruert med avansert varme, slik at du kan prestere på topp i ekstreme forhold. Det isolerende fleecematerialet gir god pusteevne, samtidig som det holder på varmen, slik at du holder deg komfortabel helt til du er i gang med nedvarmingen. Trenger du ekstra tildekking? En justerbar hette og tommelhull bidrar til å stenge kulden ute. Den er laget av minst 75 % resirkulert polyester.

      • Vist farge: Dark Smoke Grey/Svart/Svart
      • Stil: DD2130-070

      Størrelse og passform

      • Big & Tall-modellen har på seg størrelse 2XL og er 197 cm høy
      • Avslappet komfort med standard passform

      Anmeldelser (3)

      4.7 Stjerner

      • Beautiful Jacket - Great Quality

        JoseLuisR917101501 - Oct 27, 2021

        I'd highly recommend this to anyone. The quality is immediately apparent upon trying it on and looks incredibly stylish as well. I'm 5'8 176 lbs and ordered a large and though the length is a little long the arms and upper body fit perfectly. I don't mind the fit seeing as I like jackets like these to run a bit longer lengthwise. All in all, I'd highly recommend it to anyone seeking one. I can't speak yet to the durability because I just bought it but I'll update my review if possible after about 6 months of use at the gym.

      • Sharp looking hoodie

        LauraB123117024 - Oct 25, 2021

        For right now I'm only giving it 4 stars. I'm short with short arms so I buy things both in the big boys section and smalls in mens. The sleeves bunch up more than I like but I'm used to that. It's already gotten down in the low 40s, for the price I thought this would be warmer. I tried wearing this in the 50s still it doesn't block the wind, doesn't keep the cold out. This is very sharp looking.

      • Nike outdid themselves

        S G. - Oct 24, 2021

        Nike outdid themselves with this design as this is an upgrade from last year’s Therma model in colors and materials. It also looks even better in person. Sizes are on par with all other “Standard fit”. I’m 5’5, 250lbs and 2XL fits just right. Not too big nor too tight. Warmth is regulated because of the materials being used so you shouldn’t be sweating in the first few minutes of wearing it. Other than that, I’d say buy, you won’t be disappointed.