Kom deg ut i naturen med Nike ACG «Smith Summit»-cargobuksen, som er klar for all slags vær. Vi reiste til Smith Rock i Oregon og ble inspirert til å skape denne buksen. Åpen fald og avsmalnede ben gir en enkel og avslappet følelse. Den er laget med minst 75 % resirkulert nylon.
4.4 Stjerner
CF2018UNIV - Jan 13, 2022
These cargos are TOUGH! I know they are made for the elements, but they look amazing too. The belt which comes with the pants is easy to use and looks really nice. The drawcord leg opening at the bottom is great and essential because it makes these pants suitable with a variety of sneakers for how you want the pants to hit at the bottom. The material is high quality and the contrast detailed stitching gives these cargos a pop to their look and separates them from my other cargos. I usually wear large in Nike sweatpants but in these cargos, medium fits like a large. I recommend you size down. I tried the large at the Nike Store and it was way too wide from the side. All in all, I love these cargos and I will use them a lot especially when I want to go with a looser fit for the situation or wardrobe.
thedayanto - Oct 29, 2021
Want to love em, semi love em, would love em more if belt system actually worked and stayed fastened instead of slide open all the time and also the ankle lace is way too long Apart from that, they are good
MelanieC551450335 - Jul 14, 2021
All the comments are about function and hiking, but for me I just care about the style and fashion of cargo pants. These are the hella perfect cargo pants for not just men but for all the ladies!! I’m 5’3 155lbs and got a medium. The fit is a slight bit loose but the adjustable belt REALLY flatters the waist. The quality is great and is definitely worth the price! 10/10 would buy all the colors