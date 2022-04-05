Hyll naturen og ikke vær redd for å skitne til føttene i Nike ACG Air Mowabb.Det legendariske turdesignet er 30 år i år, og gir deg fordelen av en dempet Air under foten, støttende Huarache-teknologi rundt hælen, og en flekket mellomsåle for en enestående komfort og stil.Mykt nubuck-skinn på overdelen gir slitestyrke, mens den elastiske kragen gir en tilpasset passform.Ta på deg skoene og vær klar til ditt neste eventyr.
4.1 Stjerner
2646200815 - Apr 05, 2022
I love this pair. I have a pair of purple ones that are a great and quite versatile colour. Also are super comfortable and the boot like part help with the fact that i stand most of my work day.. one of the best purchases of the year
2e224600-742e-4c6d-9588-b362d34f6646 - Feb 02, 2022
Sadly these were not what I expected. Being for all conditions these did not hold up to the concrete jungle that is Los Angeles. Jan 19th- Feb 1st was my wear period, weekends excluded and the sole has already started to un-glue. Very short period of time for that to start happening. The only reason I give them the extra star is due to comfort.
B W. - Jan 25, 2022
Best colorway. What a beautiful shoe.