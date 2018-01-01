Sport:

American Track and Field, High Jumper



Power Move:

Fosbury Flop



Biggest Challenge:

I used to get really nervous before I would jump.

I'd take my approach and just run through and

not jump. But I grew up and got past a lot of

those insecurities.



Biggest Win:

When I won the 2016 IAAF World Indoor

Championship for High Jump. When it

happened, it just blew me away.



Outside My Sport:

I like to shoot fashion and street photography.



3 Things I Can't Live Without:

My camera. My dog. And my family.



Favourite Thing About The Motion Adapt Bra:

When I was jumping, I didn't feel the bra sliding up.

That's a big plus side.