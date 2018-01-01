ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

NIKE ROSHE

CDP_p1-roshe2_1600x700_1080p_hb.jpg
CDP_p1-roshe2_1600x700_1080p_hb.jpg

ROSHE TWO
FLYKNIT SIMPLICITY REDEFINED

roshe block.jpg

Simplicity redefined, the latest Roshe features a breathable Flyknit upper
that changes colors as you move, while three layers of cushioning give your foot a soft, comfortable ride.

SHOP MEN'S
SHOP WOMEN'S
CDP_p2-corousel_lateral.jpg

Staying true to the original’s clean lines, the Roshe Two Flyknit adds a stretchy,
high-strength knit upper for a soft-yet-supportive fit.

CDP_p2-corousel_top.jpg

The Roshe, known for its elegant simplicity,
gets reimagined with bright rows of knit designed to shift colors as you move.

CDP_p2-corousel_tread.jpg

A sole for the modern minimalist. The updated Roshe’s durable, three-layered cushioning
system provides traction and comfort without added weight.

THE ROSHE FAMILY

SHOP ALL ROSHE
CDP_p3-1_roshe2.jpg

ROSHE TWO Complete comfort, absolute minimalism. The newest
addition to the Roshe family, the Roshe Two is as light
and flexible as the original, featuring three layers of
cushioning and a soft, stretch upper.

CDP_p4-2_roshe_one.jpg

ROSHE ONE The epitome of everyday comfort. The original Roshe
needs no embellishments, instead focusing on
cushioning and design simplicity.

CDP_p5-3_classics.jpg

ROSHE CLASSICS Track heritage meets contemporary luxury.
Iconic Nike silhouettes, including the Cortez, LD-1000,
Daybreak and Waffle Racer, pair with the Roshe’s light,
cushioned sole for the perfect balance of vintage and modern.

CDP_p6-4_roshe_id.jpg

ROSHE x NIKEiD The minimalist icon, customized by you. Choose your
graphics, colors and personal message for your favorite
style in the Roshe family—only with NIKEiD.

CUSTOMISE AND BUY
FA16-NSW-Dynamic_Reveal_Jacket_CDP_tout_2.jpeg

SPORTSWEAR SHOES

SPORTSWEAR CLOTHING

SPORTSWEAR GEAR

FEATURED

Loading