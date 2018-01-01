HYDRATION 1013 EASY WAYS TO STAY HYDRATEDAs you sweat, you lose electrolytes and fluids that your body needs to
function properly. So if you’re going to beat fatigue, it’s best to do
it one sip at a time—keeping your water reserves high before,
during and after your workouts. Here’s how.
BEFOREYou should consume at least 8 cups of water per
day, especially on days when you’re going to be
exercising outside. If you have a long run coming
up, focus on staying well hydrated and fueled for
the whole week leading up to the event. Don’t wait
until the night before (or the day of) to start
drinking more than usual.
DURINGBring a water bottle with you on your run and take a few sips every 15 to 20 minutes, or make
sure you’re going to pass a water fountain on your route. If you plan on pounding the pavement
for over an hour, then you should probably take a sports drink that contains electrolytes (sodium,
potassium, etc.) as well. As a backup, bring some cash along, just in case you run out of water
or go longer than planned and need to grab another beverage somewhere. If you're running a race,
take a swig of something every time you pass an aid station, even if it’s just a tiny bit of water.
AFTEREvery training session should end with water, as
replenishing fluids is one part of the important
post-workout recovery process. It’s also
important to consume something healthy,
containing a good mix of carbs and protein,
within an hour of completing your run.
Rehydrate and refuel all at the same time
with one of these delicious smoothies.