RUN 2:
BEAT BUSTERTHINK OF THE STREET AS YOUR OWN PERSONAL DANCE FLOOR.
Now get moving, find your groove and experiment with different paces
by running to the rhythms of a customized playlist. Go ahead, jam on it.
WHAT TO EXPECTMixing up your pace throughout a run, otherwise known as Fartlek (Swedish for "speed play," and one
of the more humorous words in the running lexicon), teaches your body how to change gears, to go fast,
slow, hard and easy. These are all speeds and efforts that will come in handy as you develop as a runner.
Music is a tool to help you get there.
PREPMake a playlist with 4 of your favorite songs. First: slow, second: fast, third: slow, fourth: fast and fun.
WORKOUTStart your playlist and get running. Run easy when the song is slow,and then pick up the
pace when the song is fast. Let the beat guide your pace. Singing along is optional.
TIPCheck the Nike+ Running App to see if you ran your fastest pace during the most up-beat songs.
On the Run Details screen, rotate your phone to landscape mode to see how your pace changed over
the course of your run.
NEXT RUN: CRUISE CONTROLThis workout is all about finding a pace that you're comfortable with
over the course of your run. It's not about running faster. It's about running smarter.