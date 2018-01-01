ADDED TO CART
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI

SHOP HYPERVENOM
Lewy_fso_01.jpg

LEWANDOWSKI

CR7_desktop_02.jpg

4 times top goal scorer
of the league.

195 professional career
goals by the age of 26.

4 times league champion
of a top division.

16 years old when
he turned pro.

Lewy_fso_02.jpg

"I ALWAYS LOOK FOR THE BLIND SPOT IN THE DEFENSE.
MY GAME IS BASED ON SKILLS AND AGILITY. I LET MY
INSTINCT GUIDE ME." Robert Lewandowski

Lewy_fso_03.jpg

NEW BREED OF ATTACK Robert Lewandowski is one of the most feared strikers in the world.
With perfect touch in the air and in front of the goal, he capitalises on
every scoring opportunity—a defender's worst nightmare.

He is in the right spot at the right time and never takes his eye off the
ball. Every shot he makes is dangerous, if not a point on the score board—
simply world-class.

SHOP HYPERVENOM COLLECTION
Lewy_fso_04.jpg


LEWY JOINS NIKE F.C.


Sublime style happens on and off the pitch. With four goals against a Spanish side
packed with stars in the semi-final of Europe's most important
tournament, Lewy paved his way to the Nike F.C. squad in 2013. He
sealed the deal the following season by becoming the league's top
scorer with 20 goals. Styles may change, but class is forever.

SHOP NIKE F.C. COLLECTION
Lewy_fso_05.jpg

PRACTICE IS PERFECTION Before joining any football academy, Robert's father introduced him
to various sports. Despite achieving great results in tennis, judo and
cross-country, Robert felt most at home on the football pitch. Although
he suffered a serious injury at an early stage of his career, he worked
relentlessly on improving his fitness and skills.

That training has led him to where he is today. His composure in front of
the goal, clinical finishing and ability to think one step ahead of the
defender make him an all-round striker deserving of an exceptional
boot. Nike Hypervenom is his weapon of choice.

SHOP FOOTBALL TRAINING COLLECTION
Lewy_fso_06.jpg

POLAND'S NUMBER 9 Playing with the Eagle on your chest is a great honour. Playing for the
national team with the number 9 is a great responsibility. On
September 10th 2008, 20-year-old Robert scored on his national
team debut against San Marino. In 2013, he celebrated his 60th
appearance for Poland. Ten months later, in September 2014, he
scored his first hat trick for his country. His upward spiral
continued, and in December 2014 he was appointed as the Poland
national team's new captain. The facts speak for themselves.

Lewy_fso_07.jpg

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI'S
HYPERVENOM II

Lewy_fso_08.jpg

"IN FOOTBALL YOU MUST COPE WITH EXPECTATIONS.
EACH AND EVERY DAY, I COME OUT ON THE PITCH TO PROVE MY SKILLS."
 Robert Lewandowski

