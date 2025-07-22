Nike Woven

Trousers & TightsShorts
Gender 
(0)
Kids 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Brand 
(0)
Fit 
(0)
Fleece 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
Insulation Type 
(0)
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
429 kr
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
699 kr
Nike Tour Repel
Nike Tour Repel Men's Chino Slim Golf Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tour Repel
Men's Chino Slim Golf Trousers
949 kr
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Cargo Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Cargo Trousers
2 199 kr
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
529 kr
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
949 kr
Liverpool F.C. Rise
Liverpool F.C. Rise Nike Football Trucker Cap
Liverpool F.C. Rise
Nike Football Trucker Cap
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
1 049 kr
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
Nike Flex Rep 4.0
Nike Flex Rep 4.0 Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Fitness Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Flex Rep 4.0
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Fitness Shorts
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Trousers
1 149 kr
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Golf Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Golf Trousers
1 749 kr
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club Unstructured Tennis Cap
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club
Unstructured Tennis Cap
349 kr
Nike Trail Stride
Nike Trail Stride Men's 18cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail Stride
Men's 18cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Nike Dri-FIT Victory
Nike Dri-FIT Victory Men's Golf Trousers
Nike Dri-FIT Victory
Men's Golf Trousers
799 kr
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT Hooded Versatile Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT Hooded Versatile Jacket
749 kr
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
599 kr
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Shorts
699 kr
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Repel Running Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Men's Repel Running Jacket
949 kr
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
599 kr
NikeCourt Slam Ace
NikeCourt Slam Ace Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Slam Ace
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt
929 kr
Nike Dri-FIT Fast
Nike Dri-FIT Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Fast
Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Trousers
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
429 kr
Nike Trail
Nike Trail Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
749 kr

Nike woven apparel and accessories: smooth and breathable

Get ready to move in woven apparel and accessories that help you perform at your best. Take our versatile jackets, for example. Styles crafted with Nike Therma-FIT technology help manage your body's natural heat, so you stay warm in cold-weather conditions. We've got classic long-sleeved silhouettes, along with sleeveless gilets that give you extra flexibility. Caught in the rain? Puffer jackets with Nike Storm-FIT technology protect against wind and water, so you'll stay dry in any weather. What's on the inside matters too. That's why we've got jackets with PrimaLoft® ThermoPlume® insulation that keeps heat locked in.


The Nike woven collection has it all. Explore shorts made from durable cotton ripstop fabric. This breathable woven fabric feels lightweight, so you have the flexibility to move to your fullest. Plus, a touch of elastane gives it a comfortable stretch. Heading to the golf course? Whether you're hitting balls on the driving range or playing 18 holes, our trousers have four-way stretch-knit fabric that won't hold you back. Plus, sweat-wicking capabilities keep you dry and comfortable until your game's finished.


Keep cool in breathable woven hats. Our bucket hats provide 360-degree coverage, so you're protected from every angle. Want to feel cosy? Choose a beanie crafted from soft and stretchy knit yarn. In our woven collection, we've also got caps with six-panel designs. These classic hats are made from unstructured twill with a smooth texture, so you'll want to wear them all day. Look out for mesh inserts that provide the ventilation you need.


Nike’s Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our mission, choose woven designs with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we’ve made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.