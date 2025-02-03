Washington Wizards

Atlanta HawksBoston CelticsBrooklyn NetsCharlotte HornetsChicago BullsCleveland CavaliersDallas MavericksDenver NuggetsDetroit PistonsGolden State WarriorsHouston RocketsIndiana PacersLA ClippersLos Angeles LakersMemphis GrizzliesMiami HeatMilwaukee BucksNew Orleans PelicansNew York KnicksOklahoma City ThunderOrlando MagicPhiladelphia 76ersPhoenix SunsPortland Trail BlazersSacramento KingsSan Antonio SpursUtah JazzWashington Wizards
Gender 
(0)
Kids 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Fit 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
Kyle Kuzma Washington Wizards 2024/25 City Edition
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Kyle Kuzma Washington Wizards 2024/25 City Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
NOK 1,299
Washington Wizards Essential City Edition
undefined undefined
Washington Wizards Essential City Edition
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
NOK 449

Washington Wizards Jerseys & Gear

Show love for D.C.'s team and represent your favourite NBA squad with official Washington Wizards jerseys and gear from Nike. Founded in 1961 as the Chicago Packers, the franchise relocated to Baltimore in 1963 and to the greater Washington metropolitan area in 1973, and finally became the Wizards in 1997. Choose from a variety of Wizards jerseys and tees in multiple colourways, and find the items that show love for your favourite players and align with your personality and fan style. Complement Washington Wizards jerseys with Wizards shorts, hoodies, trousers and more, and be sure to check out the entire NBA collection of fan gear for the latest selection of basketball apparel.