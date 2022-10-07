Training Shoe Finder

Find Your Training Fit
The right training shoe doesn’t just help prevent injuries, it can also make the difference between a good workout, and crushing your Personal Record.
Whether you're into HIIT, heavy lifts, cardio or dance: our shoe finder is here to help you find your match.
Made For High-Intensity Training and Classes
Take your fitness to the next level and bring contagious energy to your favourite classes — from classic HIIT to home workouts, dance routines and circuit training.
Technologies like front cushioning, the burpee break and the arc are about more than just dynamic looks, they also help provide impact protection and responsiveness that gives back rep after rep after rep.
The Air Zoom SuperRep 2.
A revolution for HIIT training.
Cushioning in the forefoot and the burpee break combine with a wide, stable heel to keep you moving, jumping and lifting comfortably — so you can turn up the heat in your HIIT circuits.
The SuperRep Go. Lightweight performance for home workouts and those on the move.
This super-light sneaker will help you unleash your energy. Delivering flexibility and support for your NTC workouts at home and in the gym.
The SuperRep Surge.
The shoe that works the machines and the floor.
A Nike React midsole and traction web outsole work together to keep your feet supported, while ZoomX foam in the forefoot gives you bounce on the treadmill. On the back of the shoe, a rower clip locks you into the machine so you can go the distance.
The SuperRep Groove.
Born to own cardio dance classes.
Pivot and twist through the most challenging dance routine with the SuperRep Groove — a shoe that was born to move. Featuring a grippy sole and smooth pivot point, you’ll feel in complete control for the full eight counts.
Made for Weights and Circuit Training
Push your limits with these shoes and stay focused on what you do best: putting in the work. Need strength for your deadlifts? Or flexibility for your box jumps? Or a little bit of both for your circuit training? Find what fits you best and get moving.
The Metcon 6.
Stand up to the push and pull of heavyweight workouts.
Offering unbeatable stability, durability and comfort, this shoe does it all. Featuring a breathable mesh to keep you cool under pressure, a wide heel for extra security through snatches and squats, and a topcoat that resists the abrasion of rope, turf and asphalt — let nothing hold you back.
Nike React Metcon Turbo.
For fast, firm support.
The Nike React Metcon Turbo puts stability and responsiveness in a lightweight package. From the cushioning to the rope wrap, every detail is pared down to minimise weight while maximising function — so you can go from lifts to jumps again, and again, and again.
The Free Metcon 3.
Where Free flexibility meets Metcon stability.
With a flexible Nike Free outsole and the stability of Nike Metcon, this shoe is built to take on everything from a short run, to a studio class, to free weights and kettlebells. An all-round performer for your next challenge.
The Romaleos 4.
A pure heavy-lifting shoe.
With a stable base and supportive cushioning for your toughest weight training, adjustable straps secure your foot to keep you locked in and ready to rip.
