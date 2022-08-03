Lightweight and packable, the Nike Stash Duffel offers quick storage when you need it and packs down small when you don't. The front zipped pocket provides secure small-item storage and turns inside out to store the backpack quickly. Large enough for a change of clothes and shoes, it's perfect for the gym and overnighters. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester.
rockyk863373507 - 04 Aug 2022
I fell in love with the shape of this bag and had a high expectations. But it looked nothing like the pic. Returning.