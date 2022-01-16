Keep up the pace with the Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Tights.They feature a stretchy design that helps you run without restriction.With plenty of pockets, they let you bring your essentials along for your miles.This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership. Learn More.
5 Stars
d58b3a1a-ab39-4a87-b9a2-d560148c5381 - 16 Jan 2022
THE most comfortable running/walking tights I have ever purchased. The material is very soft and the fit is perfect. I have bought several running shorts and tights from Nike before and all have been great, but these are the best! Just bought a second pair!
B O. - 09 Dec 2021
The two pockets at the back make these tights really useful.
DGER - 10 Feb 2021
Love the new obsidian color. ankle zips and fit . Feels awesome. Great fabric. iPhone actually fits in the pocket.