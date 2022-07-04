Stay covered on your runs with the Nike Dri-FIT AeroBill Featherlight Cap.Its ventilated design provides cooling, while an adjustable back strap allows you to choose your fit.This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres.
4.3 Stars
926ca863-4acc-455f-89d4-27aa4a779ed1 - 04 Jul 2022
I expected more to be honest. My issue is with the material its quite thick, not quick drying and is not water repellent.
927339922 - 18 Jun 2022
I like a hat that sits lower, so I don't look like I'm wearing a hat sized for a kid. This one fits the bill. Love the fit of this hat. Super comfortable.
JNMB - 02 Mar 2022
This hat is super lightweight and very comfortable. I wear at hat for all of my workouts and this is my new go-to. The only downside for me was that it was a little big and I had to adjust it pretty small to fit me.