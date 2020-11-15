Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Dri-FIT ADV

      Women's Tight Running Shorts

      NOK 749

      Black/White
      Bright Crimson/Lapis/Black

      Stretchy and race-ready, these tight shorts give you exceptional support while you focus on your run. They're made from our advanced sweat-wicking technology, integrating innovative features and lightweight materials with precision fit, to help keep you cool at your fastest, from start to finish.

      • Colour Shown: Black/White
      • Style: CJ2367-010

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size S and is 5'10" (178cm approx.)
      • Tight fit for a body-hugging feel
      • Inseam length: 4" (10cm approx.) (Size S)

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (5)

      4.2 Stars

      • Comfortable Shorts

        JaniceM530494915 - 15 Nov 2020

        I love the color- better than photo. Studied reviews before purchased and had to wait for what i thought would be my size (S) to come in stock. Although fit they come up slightly too loose with no grip on thighs around hem. would have given an extra star. Would love Nike to send XS to try / replace but non in stock. Only worn once. Expensive for what they are.

      • Wanted to love these!

        charlief417790880 - 03 Oct 2020

        Was hoping to wear these for lifting. I loved the fabric but the hem was too tight around the thighs in both S and M, making the logo stretch out weirdly. Maybe not the best option for more athletic thighs and will sadly have to return them. For reference I wear a S in Nike Pro loose and M in Nike Pro tight shorts.

      • My favorite

        EllaH81807034 - 16 Aug 2020

        These are by far my favorite shorts for running. they are ridiculously comfortable and keep me cool on 5 mile runs (even in Texas heat!). I'm 5'2 and have a 26" waist and I ordered a small. They fit perfectly! The size guide does say that 26" can be a S or XS, but honestly I think the XS would be best for 25" and down. Anyway, I want these in every color possible and am probably going to have to wash them everyday because my other spandex just don't even compare.