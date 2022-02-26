Comfort and style come together in the Nike Court Borough Low 2. The structured, supportive fit has a retro basketball design so kids can look like an all-star on and off the court.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership. Learn More.
4.9 Stars
448623076 - 26 Feb 2022
Super cute shoes! They are such good quality! We got size 13 for my kiddo who is currently growing out of his old 12 shoes & they have a little extra room in them but he was still running around in them just fine!
S A. - 22 Dec 2021
Perfect shoes for little kids. The strap makes the perfect shoes for kids that do not know how to tie there shoe laces. All black shoe is good for rough playing at recess. My son says they’re comfortable
K A. - 06 Dec 2021
Excellent school trainers buy them every year in a bigger size! Last well, easy to clean and fit very comfortably for the little ones.