      Nike Charge

      Football Shinguards

      NOK 199

      Step onto the pitch with confidence when you wear the Nike Charge Shinguards. A hard shell creates low-profile coverage and has a foam back for comfort.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
      • Style: SP2164-010

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership. Learn More.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (3)

      3.7 Stars

      • Solid buy

        Martin C. - 08 Dec 2021

        Bought these for my son who’s 10 but quite tall. The medium fits him well and he’s very happy with them.

      • J O. - 24 Aug 2020

        They seem nice enough and are of good quality but the size was way too small.

      • Good product at a fair price

        B Z. - 07 Jul 2020

        Nice looking shin guard. Sizing runs small and if you have large calfs go up one size. No padding around ankle is only negative.