      Nike Brasilia JDI

      Kids' Backpack (Mini)

      NOK 269

      Highly Rated
      Canyon Rust/Arctic Orange/Arctic Orange
      Midnight Navy/Midnight Navy/White
      Enamel Green/Sail/Malachite
      Light Madder Root/Light Madder Root/Black
      Black/Black
      Black/Black/White

      Don't be fooled by its small size, the Nike Brasilia JDI Backpack is plenty spacious.With zipped pockets, water bottle storage and comfy straps, this bag is easy to carry for your daily adventures.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
      • Style: BA5559-013

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership. Learn More.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (22)

      4.9 Stars

      • Perfect size

        95bc9562-9fb9-4d95-94a3-e7dc697058e4 - 07 Mar 2022

        I know this is a kids backpack but it’s the PERFECT size for mini toiletries, a change of clothes and an extra pair of shoes. I keep this in my car for after long trail runs away from home, so I can freshen up and change out of sweaty clothes before driving. It’s literally the best! And so cute!

      • Yes I do recommend!

        A N. - 20 Oct 2021

        Perfect Size !!! Durable . Yes i recommend it.

      • Large small bag.

        C R. - 04 Oct 2021

        Great little bag. Ideal for just the essentials. Can fit daughter lunch box and bottle in with out the need for a large bag!