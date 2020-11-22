The Nike Brasilia Printed Backpack is ready for the classroom with a main compartment to hold books and school supplies. A zip front pocket helps keep small items organised while side mesh pockets can each hold a water bottle.
4.3 Stars
A H. - 22 Nov 2020
I love this bag
A L. - 24 Sept 2020
Perfect backpack for my daughter going into secondary school. And very quick delivery
SethH509428790 - 14 Jun 2020
I would think twice before recommending this product. The pictures are a little bit deceiving. It is smaller than your average backpack. On the other hand it was stylish