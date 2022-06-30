Praised by the streets for its classic simplicity and comfort, the Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage returns with its low-profile style and heritage b-ball looks. Featuring luscious suede details, a retro Swoosh design and a super-soft collar, it's the must-have wardrobe staple that will take you everywhere.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership. Learn More.
4.4 Stars
1add9966-5906-453a-82f6-0cac37934d6a - 01 Jul 2022
Looks and feels like a cheap shoe. The orange foam material they use on the tongue shows through making the tongue orange. Looks cheap and terrible against the white shoe. And the shoe is flat and has not support.
T M. - 31 Jan 2022
After literally one wear to work (in an office where i sat mostly and im not hard on sneakers), it looks like ive had these for over a year. wrinkled, worn look. Very disappointed. May contact for refund.
H P. - 25 Jan 2022
Nice shoes pretty awesome