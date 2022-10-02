The Nike Air Zoom Terra Kiger 8 keeps it light and tight. It's a no-frills shoe built with only what you need, for a secure fit and feel. We made it to help keep your foot in place, so you stay agile and upright over uneven terrain. Plus, it's got the soft cushioning and responsive feel that gives you a little extra spring with every step. So strap in and get ready to run through the mud and with the trail.
interdev - 02 Oct 2022
I love the way these shoes look and feel, but they developed the absolute most annoying squeak after just two weeks of use.
juliov603630249 - 26 Sept 2022
I run on trails between 25 to 37 miles week and have tried many shoes from Newton BOCO 5, Salomon Ultraglide, Salomon SLAB Ultra 3 and INOV Trailfly G270, etc. It seems that all of the aforementioned shoes have a flaw to it. The Newtons break on the top mesh where my big toe ends, the Salomon Ultraglide seems to fit too snug in the front toe box and you need to size-upthe Slab doesn't have enough cushioning (it is a more technical shoe) and also is too narrow in the front toe box and finally the INOV, has an issue with the tongue which bunches up. However, I logged over 275 miles on the Nike's and they are sweet!!!! A very comfortable shoe with the perfect drop to run up-and-down hill without ever hitting your toes and the toe box width it is just perfect. Also, I have yet to get debris inside the shoe while running because it is designed to minimize the chances of having to stop to remove a piece of rock, etc. The toe box is just perfect for me. We humans have different feet anatomy and thus, it is a matter of finding which maker is better suited to your feet anatomy and running style. For me, “ Nike hit the nail on the head”.
35b6860a-3ec2-4c1f-9bc9-0ee4c574c4b1 - 24 Sept 2022
Really comfortable and good shoe. BUT On wet rocks and asphalt it is dangerously slippery.