Made from at least 40% recycled materials by weight, the Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK is airy and easy to wear with super-stretchy, recycled Flyknit fabric, plus a soft collar that sculpts your ankle. The stitched-on Swoosh and recycled TPU heel clip add a splash of intrigue as you float down the streets on incredibly soft VaporMax cushioning.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership. Learn More.
4.8 Stars
Jaslyn951045935 - 14 Jul 2022
I love the whole style of the vapormax I own 2 pairs but with the grey pair I ordered they looked more brown than grey.When I received them I let Nike know and they offered me a full refund or 15% off my next purchase but I will definitely be purchasing another pair.
14937321808 - 23 May 2022
I just purchased these in light grey with red pulls. My left foot was ok but the fight big toe was not so comfy. It’s like one shoe was 1/2 size bigger…if that makes sense. All in all, they are comfortable shoes. Next time I’ll try a size up.
14936539059 - 07 May 2022
Shoe runs short to me. Rubbed the back of ankle. Purchased for Christmas and just now wearing it in the Spring. Not A very comfortable shoe as I expected, especially for the price. This was my first pair of vapormax and I am just not pleased with this particular pair of Nikes. Purchased a 8 1/2 as I always do with Nike which gives me room and based on reviews of being large. Wish I would have worn sooner and maybe could have returned them.