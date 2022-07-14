Skip to main content
      White/Pure Platinum/Metallic Silver/White
      Black/Metallic Silver/White

      Made from at least 40% recycled materials by weight, the Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK is airy and easy to wear with super-stretchy, recycled Flyknit fabric, plus a soft collar that sculpts your ankle. The stitched-on Swoosh and recycled TPU heel clip add a splash of intrigue as you float down the streets on incredibly soft VaporMax cushioning.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Metallic Silver/White
      • Style: DC4112-002

      How This Was Made

      • This product was responsibly designed utilising recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product's footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as many recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (36)

      4.8 Stars

      • Coloring

        Jaslyn951045935 - 14 Jul 2022

        I love the whole style of the vapormax I own 2 pairs but with the grey pair I ordered they looked more brown than grey.When I received them I let Nike know and they offered me a full refund or 15% off my next purchase but I will definitely be purchasing another pair.

      • Love my Vapormax

        14937321808 - 23 May 2022

        I just purchased these in light grey with red pulls. My left foot was ok but the fight big toe was not so comfy. It’s like one shoe was 1/2 size bigger…if that makes sense. All in all, they are comfortable shoes. Next time I’ll try a size up.

      • Not comfortable for the price

        14936539059 - 07 May 2022

        Shoe runs short to me. Rubbed the back of ankle. Purchased for Christmas and just now wearing it in the Spring. Not A very comfortable shoe as I expected, especially for the price. This was my first pair of vapormax and I am just not pleased with this particular pair of Nikes. Purchased a 8 1/2 as I always do with Nike which gives me room and based on reviews of being large. Wish I would have worn sooner and maybe could have returned them.