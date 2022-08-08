Built to fit your foot and designed for comfort, the Nike Air Huarache brings back a street-level favourite. Soft leather accents on the upper are mixed with super-breathable, perfectly shined neoprene-like fabric for easy styling. The low-cut collar and bootie-like construction keep it sleek. Its iconic heel clip and stripped-away branding keep the early '90s look you love.
4.3 Stars
MikellS669182473 - 09 Aug 2022
I have the Mowab in high school so when I seen these I had to snatch. Worth it.
c0b9dd0a-c852-4111-b2e1-a2630585c99a - 16 Jul 2022
Always comfy but sizing is way off. Listen to reviews and buy 1 size bigger. Do better Nike!
amy447936635 - 27 Jun 2022
Very nice and comfy shoe. Tried my actual shoes size and it was tight and not really comfortable.Felt like it would give me blisters but when I went a whole size up it was so comfy. Got it for a trip to universal and my feet didn’t hurt at all ! Wear all the time , most definitely would buy more !