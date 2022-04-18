Skip to main content
      Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0

      Women's Boot

      NOK 1,749

      Highly Rated
      Summit White/Black/Summit White/Sail
      Fossil Stone/Fossil Stone/Fossil Stone/Pearl White

      Crafted to take you places, the Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 brings a tough, military-like inspiration to AF-1 style. Its heavy-duty tumbled leather upper with coating is designed to help you stay dry. Large, winter-ready lugs on the outsole give you traction without added height. The strap uses a sleek metal hook emblematic of traditional military dress.

      • Colour Shown: Summit White/Black/Summit White/Sail
      • Style: DC3584-100

      Reviews (48)

      • very durable

        b1f5503a-1624-4ce3-aa46-6aff15e94c96 - 18 Apr 2022

        i debated about getting these but im really glad i did. i usually wear a size 9.5 but i got a ten and it fits fine. they're super cute and comfy

      • Purchased for Wife

        5982171346 - 03 Mar 2022

        She adores this shoe and goes with the fashion look that she wants.

      • Color a little off

        MeganA330149183 - 25 Feb 2022

        Super cute but has a purple undertone