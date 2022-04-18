Crafted to take you places, the Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 brings a tough, military-like inspiration to AF-1 style. Its heavy-duty tumbled leather upper with coating is designed to help you stay dry. Large, winter-ready lugs on the outsole give you traction without added height. The strap uses a sleek metal hook emblematic of traditional military dress.
4.7 Stars
b1f5503a-1624-4ce3-aa46-6aff15e94c96 - 18 Apr 2022
i debated about getting these but im really glad i did. i usually wear a size 9.5 but i got a ten and it fits fine. they're super cute and comfy
5982171346 - 03 Mar 2022
She adores this shoe and goes with the fashion look that she wants.
MeganA330149183 - 25 Feb 2022
Super cute but has a purple undertone