The Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka lets a new wave of comfort and style take hold. Upping the ante with its lifted midsole and layered upper, the design celebrates the rebellious underground rave scene. Real and synthetic soft leather overlays in classic neutrals add timeless style, while a splash of subdued yellow helps these kicks pop. If that's not enough, the "cassette tape" of ultra-soft React foam in the heel adds a bold, retro look.
