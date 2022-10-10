The radiance lives on in the Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8. Crossing hardwood comfort with off-court flair, this b-ball original puts a fresh spin on what you know best: classic leather construction, bold details and the perfect amount of nothing-but-net style. Reflective design Swooshes and backtabs give these kicks extra flash for a look that really turns heads.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership. Learn More.
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 UT.