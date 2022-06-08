Skip to main content
      Nike Air

      Women's Cropped Top

      NOK 349

      With stretchy jersey fabric and a slim fit, this top was made with your favourite high-rise leggings and trousers in mind. Part of the Air Collection, the logo is accented by an embroidered Swoosh logo in the centre on the front.

      • Colour Shown: Black
      • Style: DN5852-010

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size S and is 5' 9" (175cm approx.)
      • Slim fit for a tailored feel

      Reviews (1)

      5 Stars

      • Hot

        08 Jun 2022

        Beautiful color. Please continue this color. The fit is tight Stretchy and flattering. It feels thin so great for hot days. I have not washed it so I don't know the druability.