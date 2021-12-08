Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      Nike AeroSwift

      Men's 5cm (approx.) Running Shorts

      NOK 829

      Highly Rated
      Light Crimson/Ghost Green
      Orange/Ghost Green
      Black/White

      The Nike AeroSwift Shorts keep you ready for your race.Lightweight and breathable, they have a convenient pocket for smaller items. This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres.

      • Colour Shown: Black/White
      • Style: CJ7837-010

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size M and is 6'3" (191cm approx.)
      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel
      • Inseam length: 2.5" (6cm approx.) (Size M)

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (30)

      4.1 Stars

      • Not cheap but good shorts

        E A. - 08 Dec 2021

        Good fit, light weight and well cut. A bit expensive but glad I bought them

      • Small shorts even smaller than expected

        Working Mama - 03 Dec 2021

        Was nice to have the open vent for running but the cut of the short was even smaller than expected. Reasonable quality, not the best, not the worst. Good for travel exercise.

        Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Nice short, needs more

        MotherHen - 20 Nov 2021

        I tried the mens Aerofit 2 short. I was really impressed with the materials, they had a comfortable waist band. The fit was not best. I do have large thighs and the fabric simply spread and had very little coverage. I would not suggest if you have large thighs.

        Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway.
        #productsprovidedbynike