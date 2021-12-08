The Nike AeroSwift Shorts keep you ready for your race.Lightweight and breathable, they have a convenient pocket for smaller items. This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres.
E A. - 08 Dec 2021
Good fit, light weight and well cut. A bit expensive but glad I bought them
Working Mama - 03 Dec 2021
Was nice to have the open vent for running but the cut of the short was even smaller than expected. Reasonable quality, not the best, not the worst. Good for travel exercise.
MotherHen - 20 Nov 2021
I tried the mens Aerofit 2 short. I was really impressed with the materials, they had a comfortable waist band. The fit was not best. I do have large thighs and the fabric simply spread and had very little coverage. I would not suggest if you have large thighs.