The Nike ACG 'Kelley Ridge' Socks deliver the comfort you want in a crew silhouette. Warm material mixes with an anatomical design for the right fit in cooler temperatures. Breathable and plush, they're designed to help you step out in confidence.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership. Learn More.
5 Stars
3761522079 - 11 Dec 2021
I've wanted to check out ACG socks for awhile and I'm a fan. Wasn't sure on the sizing since I normally wear a 12. I went with the L 8-12 and they fit perfect.