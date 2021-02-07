BEHIND THE DESIGN
AIR MAX 90 BSMNT
The BSMNT are back, and this time they’re taking it to the city of warehouses—Manchester. When it comes to that ‘work hard, play hard’ mantra, no one does it better than the Rainy City. This latest design pays homage to the artists, musicians and mavericks that continue to make Manchester iconic.
TURN IT UP
Wrapped in two densities of hard-wearing, water-resistant Cordura, this AM90 is ready for that unpredictable northern weather. And in an AM90 first, a jewel Swoosh adorns the side. To finish it off, a quarter panel made of 3M keeps you visible and pays tribute the roads and workers that bring us home.