The Nike x Undercover Air Max 720 brings Jun Takahashi's vision of chaos and balance to the next step in Air. Its breathable design features 360 degrees of cushioning, with plenty of details nodding to Takahashi's vibrant vision of the future of fashion. Nike's tallest Air unit to date, the 720 Air unit, runs the length of the outsole, providing 360 degrees of cushioning. Takahashi's tagline "WE MAKE NOISE NOT CLOTHES" is printed along the outsole.