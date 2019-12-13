“When you’re a naughty kid from Brent, you do things you’re not supposed to do.”



They said he’d never make it. But Raheem Sterling wasn’t listening. He was playing for England by 17, and he’d won two prems by 24. Nobody expected it. But he spoke up for players of colour and now he's stepping up for the kids back home in Brent and beyond. He's not breaking the rules, he's rewriting them for the next generation.



Don't just dream for you. Dream for the next you.