What to wear to the airport: the most comfortable travel outfit essentials by Nike
Styling tips
From cosy joggers and versatile tops to iconic sneakers, Nike's top picks are about to upgrade your travel wardrobe.
Planning your airport outfit is a crucial step in travel preparations, and prioritising comfort and function is key. The best travel outfit ideas revolve around breathable fabrics, sleek layers and versatile designs. Nike's latest innovations embody this concept with pieces designed for athletes that deliver for everything from chilly aeroplane cabins to warm destinations.
Versatile pieces from the Nike 24.7 Collection, like the PerfectStretch Wide-Leg Trousers or matching sets from the ImpossiblySoft line, simplify packing and elevate your travel wardrobe. These thoughtfully designed staples adapt to your itinerary, helping you breeze through security and step off the plane ready to enjoy your destination.
Your most comfortable travel outfits need these 7
essential staples
Slip into comfy trousers
Long flights can be physically uncomfortable. That's why comfortable trousers that deliver plush comfort with a polished silhouette are key, such as joggers or tracksuit bottoms like the ImpossiblySoft Joggers or the PerfectStretch Chino Trousers from the 24.7 Collection. They're perfect for travelling cross-country or overseas. Style these with a form-fitting tank top or T-shirt and layer with an oversized jacket to balance out the look.
Layer with hoodies and sweatshirts
Hoodies and sweatshirts are the best companions for chilly aeroplane cabins or early morning flights (and they can double as a pillow if you peel off the layer after getting warm). For unparalleled smoothness, go for the ImpossiblySoft Crew. Pair these cosy layers with joggers or leggings; add a bomber jacket for more dimension. After all, wearing a thicker layer on the plane reduces the weight in a checked bag—a pro packing hack.
Leggings for the long haul
A favourite among many travellers, full-length leggings are a no-brainer when planning holiday outfit ideas and refining your airport style. Simple and sleek, they're perfect for any travel day where comfort is the priority, and many of them offer functional details like pockets to stash your phone and ID. Add a long, loose top and an oversized jumper or the ImpossiblySoft Half-Zip to balance the fitted silhouette of the leggings.
Support in style
Light-support bras are a staple for women who prioritise comfort and support. Pair these with a semi-sheer top for a subtle flash of style or layer with the PerfectStretch Top for a tailored element that keeps things travel-friendly.
Easy tops
Easy tees are all about comfort—key for travel—but there's no harm in prioritising a little style, too. Think beyond your regular rotation of V-necks and crew necks and consider an oversized rugby-style silhouette or an option from the Nike 24.7 Collection, such as the PerfectStretch Button-Down for Men or the PerfectStretch Woven Top for Women. Pair your favourite one with relaxed-fit joggers or cargo trousers and a classic baseball cap or beanie for a sporty-meets-refined look.
Fresh, comfy kicks
A pair of reliable sneakers is the ultimate anchor to every great airport outfit. Try some Nike Air Force 1s, which aren't just comfortable and iconic, but they add a sporty touch to your travel attire. Or take advantage of Nike's elite running or walking shoe innovations with a pair of Nike Vomeros or Motivas. Complement these with ankle-length trousers or leggings.
Accessories that elevate travel style
Accessories are the unsung heroes of airport outfits. A sleek backpack or tote with organised compartments ensures your essentials stay within reach. Pair it with oversized sunglasses, tall socks and a cosy scarf for added style and comfort. Nike's hats and cross-body bags offer practical, stylish options that effortlessly tie your look together.