Trained Podcast: LeBron James

Hosted by Ryan Flaherty, with guests LeBron James and his trainer, Mike Mancias.
Greatness isn't born, it's trained. With that in mind, Nike's 'Trained' podcast series explores the cutting edge of holistic fitness to help make you a better trainer and athlete. Tune in to discover the latest innovations, insights and trends from industry experts in the training world.
In this episode, LeBron and his trainer, Mike Mancias, give us an inside look into the deliberate approach that's defined their training routine: how they've learnt to optimise LeBron's sleep, their approach to recovery through contrast hydrotherapy and how they incorporate meditation into LeBron's schedule. Because for LeBron and Mike, training isn't just something they do in the gym; it's a lifestyle. And one that needs to be planned.
"Training isn't just for professional athletes. Training is a lifestyle. Anybody can do it".
LeBron James