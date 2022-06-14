Can You Run During Pregnancy? Yes—Here’s How, According to Experts

You can train for an event while pregnant, like Dr Williams did, or you can just run for fun. Either way, the biggest piece of advice is the same: Check in with yourself and be flexible.



"Running isn't going to be a linear progression right now", says Wake. "You have to be extra patient with yourself". Stop or walk if you feel sick; walk (or head home) if you feel tired; and, by all means, skip a run if the idea of it is stressing you out. Dealing with back pain as your belly grows? Maybe running isn't the best activity for you after a certain point, so enjoy exploring others, says Dr Williams.

You know running is good for you, but keep asking yourself, Does this feel good for me right now, mentally and physically? And be ready to pivot from your plans if it doesn't, even if you have a race on the horizon, says Dr Williams.

That type of intuitive feedback loop—keeping tabs on how you're feeling and acting accordingly—is the foundation of the mind-body connection that will help you trust yourself and all the decisions you have yet to make as a new parent, says Wake. At the risk of sounding cringey ... kind of magical, isn't it?