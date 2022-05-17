Back Pain During Pregnancy? You Might Want to Fix Your Posture

You know those cheesy stock photos of pregnant people rubbing their lower backs, with their bellies sticking out, backs arched and knees locked out? During early pregnancy, you may have thought, "How dramatic!" But then, as you got more pregnant, you may have shifted to, "I feel seen".



"Posture changes in pregnancy are super common, thanks in part to your growing belly altering your centre of gravity and natural weight gain affecting how you move. Trouble is, spending too much time in a less-than-ideal posture during your pregnancy—like that stock-image pose, to start—can lead to annoying issues, with the biggest being unnecessary strain on your lower back", says Brianna Battles, a certified strength and conditioning specialist in Eagle, Idaho, and the founder of Pregnancy & Postpartum Athleticism. This can invite more aches and pains now and possible movement problems down the line.



"All of our postural muscles are challenged during pregnancy", says Laurel Proulx, DPT, PhD, a pelvic-health physiotherapist in Colorado Springs and the founder of FEM Physical Therapy. (BTW, postural muscles are those tasked with keeping you upright, such as your core, upper back and shoulders.) Other muscles may then need to compensate for these added stresses. This is when you may notice some of the following changes in your posture, all of which can trigger discomfort, according to Proulx:

A wide stance while standing (feet far apart, toes pointing out). This limits your hips' and upper body's ability to move properly. It may also affect your normal arm swing as you walk.

An arched back due to fatigued core muscles that struggle to stack your ribs over your pelvis. Hello, lower back pain.

A tucked tail bone, basically the inverse of the arched back, which happens when you try to overcompensate for your heavy belly by bringing your hips backwards. This can close off the pelvic floor muscles around your backside, causing them to be short and tight—not what you want for childbirth.

Rolled shoulders, which could be the result of new tension on your chest muscles from your growing breasts. (If you stand with your arms by your sides and notice that the backs of your hands face forwards, your shoulder blades wing out or your shoulders just look rounded forwards, you have rolled shoulders.) These are linked with upper back and neck pain.