The day of Fran’s very first football practice, she refused to go. A coach had spotted Fran playing at school and invited her to a session with his team. But all the kids on the team were older than seven- year-old Fran, and she was so nervous!

Fran’s mum was patient. She knew Fran just needed a little bit of encouragement. She convinced Fran to try it out, and after that first session, Fran was hooked.

“Every time I score, I celebrate like the kid I was playing in the park.”