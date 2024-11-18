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Cindy Ngamba

Boxing dynamo Cindy Ngamba isn't just throwing punches for medals. As a proud member of the refugee community, she relentlessly pursues dreams. Not just for herself, but for all those she represents.

Sist oppdatert: 11. juni 2026
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Nike-atlet: Cindy Ngamba

Cindy Ngamba

Discipline: Boxing
Country of Origin: Cameroon
Born: 07/09/1998

“Boxing is my family, my best friend, my sibling, my partner. In the ring, you’re alone, you can’t hide. You have to be your own coach.”

Doubt fuels Cindy's fire. She punches back at skeptics, turning doubt into her power in the ring. There, it's all her — no hiding, just giving it her all for every second of every bout.

Olympic Refuge Foundation

Driven by its belief in the power of sport to move the world forward, Nike is collaborating with the Olympic Refuge Foundation to help support displaced athletes.

Learn More

Opprinnelig publisert: 18. november 2024

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