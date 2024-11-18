Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz goes all in for every point, playing to win always with relentless creativity and pure positivity.

Sist oppdatert: 7. august 2026
2 minutters lesing
Nike-atlet: Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz

Discipline: Tennis
Nationality: Spanish
Born: 05/05/2003

“First you have to be a person, then you have to be an athlete.”

Carlos is a generational athlete with generational values. Driven by a mantra passed on to him by his grandfather, present in everything he does on and off the court.

Nike-atlet: Carlos Alcaraz

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Nike-atlet: Carlos Alcaraz

Opprinnelig publisert: 18. november 2024

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