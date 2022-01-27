Bewaar en draag je schoenen in stijl met de Nike schoenendoostas. De body is gemaakt van stevige materialen en is voorzien van twee grote Nike logo's, een verwijderbare schuine draagband en een echte schoenendoosopening. Aan de binnenkant zorgen een interne elastische zak en een ritszak van mesh ervoor dat extra veters en andere kleine spullen netjes opgeborgen blijven.
5 Sterren
M I. - 27 jan. 2022
This bag is so clutch! I ride motorcycles for a living and this bag is amazing for that purpose. I put my kicks in the bag and wear my riding shoes without worrying about ruining my beautiful Jordans and Dunks. Will definitely buy one for wifey since she rides to. The quality of the bag is really good and the extra compartments on the inside are good for spare laces or I throw my wallet in there when I ride so I don't forget it.
T R. - 26 jan. 2022
Shoes bag
C A. - 18 jan. 2022
This bag is dripping it’s so wet. Love the strap love the color the screen foil print is sick. 🖤 I can also store more then just shoes. It’s fashionable and function able.