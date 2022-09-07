Eenvoudig, aansluitend en gemaakt om altijd in te spelen: de Nike Dynamo Go worden de nieuwe favoriete schoenen van je kleintje. We vinden het allerleukste eraan dat kids op de inklapbare hak kunnen gaan staan en snel en gemakkelijk in de schoen kunnen glijden. En als ze nog niet helemaal klaar zijn om het zelf te doen, kun je laten zien hoe het werkt, zodat ze vrij en onafhankelijk kunnen worden. Ze zijn ook zacht en dik op de beste plekken zodat de pret nooit stopt.
4.3 Sterren
14958017671 - 07 sep. 2022
Very cute shoe but The second day my son wore them the paint scraped off we will be returning
11434255650 - 09 mei 2022
My son loves his rainbow shoes! They are so easy to get on for himself so we don‘t waste time lacing up shoes. But as easy as they are to put on they drop off the feet easy, too, when there‘s a small impact or when he kick‘s a ball. And the color comes off, too.
chritophers603868352 - 04 feb. 2022
Excellent for my 4 y/o Son . Quick demonstration on how to slide them on & off he went . Bouncing around as a ‘Martian’ all morning . Thank you Nike ! Now if you could re-stock the go flyeasy for adults. Ha .