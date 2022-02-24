Ga door naar hoofdcontent
      Duurzame materialen

      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Winter Warrior

      Col

      € 22,99

      Goede beoordeling

      De Nike Dri-FIT Strike col bedekt je gezicht en nek met zachte, zweetafvoerende fleece zodat je warm en droog blijft. De col gaat over je oren zodat hij goed blijft zitten wanneer je over het veld vliegt. Dit product is gemaakt met minstens 75% gerecyclede polyestervezels.

      • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Zwart/Wit
      • Stijl: DC9165-010

      Maat en pasvorm

      Zo wordt het gemaakt

      • Het gerecyclede polyester dat wordt gebruikt in Nike producten begint als gerecyclede plastic flessen. De flessen worden schoongemaakt, tot vlokken versnipperd en in pellets omgezet. Van die pellets wordt nieuw garen van hoge kwaliteit gesponnen dat we in onze producten gebruiken voor optimale performance en verminderde belasting van het milieu.
      • Het recyclen van polyester leidt niet alleen tot minder restafval, maar er wordt bij dit proces ook tot 30% minder CO2 uitgestoten dan bij de productie van nieuw polyester. Nike haalt jaarlijks gemiddeld 1 miljard plastic flessen van stortplaatsen en waterwegen.
      • Lees hier meer over ons project Move to Zero, waarbij we werken aan een CO2-neutraal en afvalvrij productieproces. We willen producten ontwerpen met duurzaamheid in ons achterhoofd om zo de toekomst te beschermen van de wereld waar we wonen en spelen.

      • Snood

        Nike Snood - face cover - 24 feb. 2022

        The snood ran very big on my face, perhaps because I am petite in size. It was not that comfortable to use. Although did not fit my face, I would say that is was soft to touch which was soft touch in my face.

      • Nike Snoo

        Ale9687 - 24 feb. 2022

        After using the Nike Snoo outside for a run while it was around 35 degrees I was impressed with it. I liked how it hopped onto my ears to prevent it from falling down, and has a curve to go over my nose. It was slightly loose on me and very big on my wife, so I wouldn’t say it is unisex. I wish it was slightly longer to cover more of my chest, but if you don’t mind wearing a scarf or turtleneck type shirt this isn’t an issue. I also tested out making a call while walking and wearing it and you can still hear me clearly which is a plus. I liked the mesh panel by the mouth, I didn’t feel like I was breathing in old air. Overall I thought this was a good product and helped make runs in the winter even better.

      • I love it!

        Jimmy - 23 feb. 2022

        I love the Nike snood! It's comfortable and fits perfectly. It keeps me warm when I have to be out in the elements for work. I will be buying a couple more to keep for back ups whenever this one needs to be washed.

