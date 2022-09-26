Ga door naar hoofdcontent
      De Nike Court Legacy Next Nature is geïnspireerd op de geschiedenis van tenniscultuur en is een beproefde essential met een design dat gemaakt is van minstens 20% gerecyclede materialen op basis van gewicht. Het leer met kiezeltextuur en het vintage design zijn zowel sportief als modieus. Doe iets goeds en zie er goed uit.

      • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Volt/Team Orange/Wit
      • Stijl: DH3161-001

      Maat en pasvorm

      • Valt klein: we raden je aan een halve maat groter te bestellen

      Zo wordt het gemaakt

      • Dit product is verantwoord ontworpen met gebruik van gerecyclede materialen van weggegooide consumentenproducten en/of overgebleven productiematerialen. Een van onze grootste stappen op onze weg naar een CO2-neutraal en afvalvrij proces is de keuze van onze materialen, omdat de voetafdruk van elk product hier voor meer dan 70% uit bestaat. Door bestaand plastic, garen en textiel opnieuw te gebruiken, kunnen we onze uitstoot aanzienlijk verminderen. Het is ons doel om zo veel mogelijk gerecyclede materialen te gebruiken, zonder in te leveren op performance, robuustheid en stijl.
      • Lees hier meer over ons project Move to Zero, waarbij we werken aan een CO2-neutraal en afvalvrij productieproces. We willen producten ontwerpen met duurzaamheid in ons achterhoofd om zo de toekomst te beschermen van de wereld waar we wonen en spelen.

      • f3e0cc05-9a36-4da0-a629-ad3282477f29 - 27 sep. 2022

        So cute! I agree with the description that they do run small, I sized up a half size and they fit perfectly! Usually I’m a size 8, but I purchased 8.5. Can’t wait to wear these shoes this fall.

      • a579fc8b-cd68-4d8b-86a0-382dde8af8bc - 15 jul. 2022

        I love these trainers! I’ve had a similar pair from another brand and they were super hard and rigid. These look really slick and are crazy comfortable! Just ordered a second pair as I don’t want to risk not being able to get another pair when these get grubby 😅

      • Nature Calls

        Clary - 24 mei 2022

        The Nike Court Legacy Next Nature are not only great because they are eco friendly, but because they can be worn for casual wear, workouts, and even business casual attire. The all white makes it possible to wear them with almost everything. I was a bit hesitant about their comfort level because of the fact that they are made from recycled material but I worn them for 7.5 hours at work where I am on my feet most of the time, and they did well. The one thing I would change is maybe make the swoosh black but other than that they are great!

        Product gratis ontvangen of beoordeeld als onderdeel van een prijs of een weggeefactie.
        #productsprovidedbynike