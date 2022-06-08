Ga door naar hoofdcontent
      De Nike Court Legacy is een eerbetoon aan de tenniscultuur en is een bewezen klassieker. Het bovenwerk met kiezeltextuur, de klassieke stiksels en een retro Swoosh design zijn zowel sportief als modieus. Bovendien doe je goed met deze look.

      • Dit product is verantwoord ontworpen met gebruik van gerecyclede materialen van weggegooide consumentenproducten en/of overgebleven productiematerialen. Een van onze grootste stappen op onze weg naar een CO2-neutraal en afvalvrij proces is de keuze van onze materialen, omdat de voetafdruk van elk product hier voor meer dan 70% uit bestaat. Door bestaand plastic, garen en textiel opnieuw te gebruiken, kunnen we onze uitstoot aanzienlijk verminderen. Het is ons doel om zo veel mogelijk gerecyclede materialen te gebruiken, zonder in te leveren op performance, robuustheid en stijl.
      • Lees hier meer over ons project Move to Zero, waarbij we werken aan een CO2-neutraal en afvalvrij productieproces. We willen producten ontwerpen met duurzaamheid in ons achterhoofd om zo de toekomst te beschermen van de wereld waar we wonen en spelen.

        Nike did a good job on this shoe. It's very stylish, very comfortable, and it lets my feet breathe. Not for athletics, though. Pretty sure I found it in the "Lifestyle" section.

        These shoes are great fashion statement shoes. I can wear them to work and look sporty. They take a while to break in and are a little stiff. The shoes run small and slender (e.g. not ideal for a wide foot). Also like all Nike shoes they are hard to clean when they get dirty. Photo after I have worn the shoes for like a year.