De Nike Court Legacy is een eerbetoon aan de tenniscultuur en is een bewezen klassieker. Het bovenwerk met kiezeltextuur, de klassieke stiksels en een retro Swoosh design zijn zowel sportief als modieus. Bovendien doe je goed met deze look.
4.5 Sterren
ca2ddb14-469c-41fc-b2e9-0798f8f7cc67 - 08 jun. 2022
Nike did a good job on this shoe. It's very stylish, very comfortable, and it lets my feet breathe. Not for athletics, though. Pretty sure I found it in the "Lifestyle" section.
9953205502 - 22 mei 2022
These shoes are great fashion statement shoes. I can wear them to work and look sporty. They take a while to break in and are a little stiff. The shoes run small and slender (e.g. not ideal for a wide foot). Also like all Nike shoes they are hard to clean when they get dirty. Photo after I have worn the shoes for like a year.