Ga door naar hoofdcontent
|

Populaire zoekopdrachten

Beste suggesties

      Nike Classic

      Rugzak voor kids (16 liter)

      € 23,97
      € 27,99
      14% korting

      De Nike Classic rugzak voor kids is op maat gemaakt voor kleintjes en zit comfortabel op kleine schouders. De tas heeft meerdere ritsvakken om je spullen eenvoudig en veilig op te bergen tijdens je dagelijkse avonturen.

      • Weergegeven kleur: Football Grey/University Blue/Bright Crimson
      • Stijl: BA5928-086

      Gratis verzending en retourneren

      Gratis standaardverzending met je Nike membership.

      Beoordelingen (9)

      4.6 Sterren

      • Πολύ πρακτικό σακίδιο

        P S. - 08 jan. 2022

        Μεσαίου μεγέθους πρακτικό σακίδιο για εξορμήσεις στην πόλη

      • C I. - 29 jun. 2021

        Love the bag very good

      • Great!

        Patricia P. - 28 jun. 2021

        I bought this backpack for my kindergartner and it was absolutely perfect. It matches his lunchbox and is the perfect size. It also has a place to put your cup, which I thought would be really useful. If you’re looking for a child sized backpack, this one is for you.