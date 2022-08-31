Ga door naar hoofdcontent
|

Populaire zoekopdrachten

Beste suggesties

      Duurzame materialen

      Nike Challenger

      Hardloopshorts met binnenbroek voor heren (13 cm)

      € 34,99

      Smoke Grey/Heather
      Zwart
      Bright Crimson/Zwart

      De iconische Nike Challenger shorts zorgen voor bewegingsvrijheid met een flexibel binnenbroekje en een soepel gevoel. Deze veelzijdige shorts voor elke dag zijn voorzien van mesh details en veilige opbergmogelijkheden. Dit product is gemaakt met vezels van minstens 75% gerecycled polyester.

      • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart
      • Stijl: CZ9062-010

      Maat en pasvorm

      • Het model draagt maat M en is 1,85 m lang
      • Het Big & Tall model draagt maat 2XL en is 1,98 m lang
      • Standaardpasvorm voor een relaxed, aangenaam gevoel
      • Lengte binnennaad: 13 cm

      Gratis verzending en retourneren

      Gratis standaardverzending met je Nike membership.

      Zo wordt het gemaakt

      • Het gerecyclede polyester dat wordt gebruikt in Nike producten begint als gerecyclede plastic flessen. De flessen worden schoongemaakt, tot vlokken versnipperd en in pellets omgezet. Van die pellets wordt nieuw garen van hoge kwaliteit gesponnen dat we in onze producten gebruiken voor optimale performance en verminderde belasting van het milieu.
      • Het recyclen van polyester leidt niet alleen tot minder restafval, maar er wordt bij dit proces ook tot 30% minder CO2 uitgestoten dan bij de productie van nieuw polyester. Nike haalt jaarlijks gemiddeld 1 miljard plastic flessen van stortplaatsen en waterwegen.
      • Lees hier meer over ons project Move to Zero, waarbij we werken aan een CO2-neutraal en afvalvrij productieproces. We willen producten ontwerpen met duurzaamheid in ons achterhoofd om zo de toekomst te beschermen van de wereld waar we wonen en spelen.

      Beoordelingen (9)

      3.6 Sterren

      • Love feel but hikes up while sitting

        MatthewS631483761 - 31 aug. 2022

        Feel great while running but buyer beware of how they hike up while sitting in car. Also if you have anything in shorts the pockets will hang out. Somebody in reviews mentioned that pockets are longer than shorts but didn't understand until wearing them in my car that has leather seats. Don't know if this will happen in other situations but it did in my car making me feel a little awkward when with others lol. But if you don't care, these are great shorts. Love otherwise.

      • Great

        ZechA - 01 jun. 2022

        Perfect length and are super light. Also work the same when I cut the liner out of it.

      • BenC436811197 - 18 jan. 2022

        The pockets are longer than the shorts.