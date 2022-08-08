De iconische 2-in-1 Nike Challenger shorts zijn gemaakt van geweven materiaal voor comfort met vernieuwde, flexibele tights aan de binnenkant.Zo krijg jij de veelzijdigheid die je wilt van je favoriete shorts.Dit product is gemaakt met materiaal met meer dan 75% vezels van gerecyclede polyester.
AdamD756591275 - 08 aug. 2022
These shorts would be exceptionally awesome if they didn't have a metal snap button right where your tailbone is. That tiny metal spike button is painful when doing any exercises on your back (sit ups, leg lifts, yoga, pilates, etc.). Don't buy these if you are going to wear these during any floor exercises. But if you don't plan on getting on the ground, these are good shorts.
JamesM412209300 - 09 dec. 2021
I am very happy with the quality, sizing and fit of these shorts.
J E. - 15 sep. 2021
They are not true to size would like to return but you do not have any larger sizes